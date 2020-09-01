College Station FD awarded grant to help prevent occupational cancer
Published: Sep. 1, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Fire Department has been awarded an Assistant to Firefighters Grant for diesel exhaust capturing systems.
It prevents harmful particulates from accumulating in the fire stations which can contribute to firefighter occupational cancer.
In a Facebook post, CSFD says Captain Mike Clements and Captain Tom Ferguson were instrumental in bringing the grant to fruition.
