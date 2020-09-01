Advertisement

Community gathers for candlelight vigil to honor victims of Bryan plane crash

Three people died in the crash and one remains in the hospital
Community members gathered for a vigil Monday to honor the victims of the Bryan plane crash.
Community members gathered for a vigil Monday to honor the victims of the Bryan plane crash.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Community members, family, and friends of the victims of Sunday’s deadly plane crash gathered Monday night to honor them.

Family and friends confirmed the victim in the hospital is Texas A&M student Luke Armstrong. According to Bryan Police, David Walker, 54, Tamara Walker, 51, and Victoria Walker, 21, died in the crash. Victoria was a student at Texas A&M.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board continue investigating Sunday afternoon’s crash at Coulter Airfield.

Candles were lit at the Tau Kappa Alpha fraternity house as more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of the father, mother, and daughter who died in that crash, along with praying for Armstrong’s recovery.

Armstrong’s sister spoke at the service and friends played music and asked for prayers.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas Municipal Power Agency terminates contract involving buyer of Gibbons Creek Coal Power Plant

Updated: 21 hours ago
The deal to sell the plant is still in the works.

News

Few details available about Madisonville police officer’s arrest

Updated: 21 hours ago
Lucas Cunningham was indicted and arrested this month but details about the accusations have yet to be made available to the public

News

Few details available about Madisonville police officer’s arrest

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lucas Cunningham was indicted and arrested this month but details about the accusations have yet to be made available to the public

Latest News

News

Texas Municipal Power Agency terminates contract involving buyer of Gibbons Creek Coal Power Plant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Gibbons Creek Power Plant sale hits snag

News

Monday Night Weather Update 8/31

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Be Remarkable: M.A. Sterling receives standing ovation from the community

Updated: 2 hours ago
M.A. Sterling has created a successful organization that provides entertainment to the community and life-long skills to area kids.

News

August by the numbers in the Brazos Valley

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
A look back as how the weather played out in the Brazos Valley / Bryan-College Station in August 2020

News

Federal investigation continues at Coulter Airfield following plane crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading this investigation but officials with the FAA are collecting evidence from the crash site.

News

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.