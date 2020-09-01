Community gathers for candlelight vigil to honor victims of Bryan plane crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Community members, family, and friends of the victims of Sunday’s deadly plane crash gathered Monday night to honor them.

Family and friends confirmed the victim in the hospital is Texas A&M student Luke Armstrong. According to Bryan Police, David Walker, 54, Tamara Walker, 51, and Victoria Walker, 21, died in the crash. Victoria was a student at Texas A&M.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board continue investigating Sunday afternoon’s crash at Coulter Airfield.

Candles were lit at the Tau Kappa Alpha fraternity house as more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of the father, mother, and daughter who died in that crash, along with praying for Armstrong’s recovery.

Armstrong’s sister spoke at the service and friends played music and asked for prayers.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.