COVID in Context: Comparing PCR tests and antigen tests

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has begun reporting “probable” COVID-19 cases in the county, publishing Same-daythe data but keeping it separate from “confirmed” cases of COVID-19.

A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

As of Aug. 31, Brazos County reported 418 total probable cases.

Differences between PCR and antigen testing

Type of test PCR Antigen How is the sample taken? Nasal or throat swab Nasal or throat swab How long to get results? Same day or up to a week One hour or less Detects active COVID-19 infection? Yes Yes Concern over false negatives? Very little Yes, negative tests may need to be confirmed with PCR test Cost? More expensive Less expensive Full case investigation + contact tracing? In Brazos County, yes In Brazos County, yes

