COVID in Context: Comparing PCR tests and antigen tests
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has begun reporting “probable” COVID-19 cases in the county, publishing Same-daythe data but keeping it separate from “confirmed” cases of COVID-19.
A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
As of Aug. 31, Brazos County reported 418 total probable cases.
Differences between PCR and antigen testing
|Type of test
|PCR
|Antigen
|How is the sample taken?
|Nasal or throat swab
|Nasal or throat swab
|How long to get results?
|Same day or up to a week
|One hour or less
|Detects active COVID-19 infection?
|Yes
|Yes
|Concern over false negatives?
|Very little
|Yes, negative tests may need to be confirmed with PCR test
|Cost?
|More expensive
|Less expensive
|Full case investigation + contact tracing?
|In Brazos County, yes
|In Brazos County, yes
