Federal investigation continues at Coulter Airfield following plane crash

Investigators were on scene Monday collecting evidence.
Federal investigators continue collecting evidence to figure out what caused the crash Sunday at Coulter Airfield.
Federal investigators continue collecting evidence to figure out what caused the crash Sunday at Coulter Airfield.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A federal investigation is underway on the single-engine Piper PA24 that crashed Sunday at Coulter Airfield.

According to online records, the owner of the aircraft lives in Oklahoma. There has been no flight plan filed on this plane since 2018. Federal Aviation Administration officials say pilots are not required to have a flight plan on record.

Investigators have not said who was flying the plane, where the plane was coming from or where it was headed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading this investigation but officials with the FAA are collecting evidence from the crash site. NTSB officials say the aircraft’s manufacturer and a technical assistance engine manufacturer will also help with the investigation.

The NTSB says it will release a preliminary report in the next seven to ten days.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

