Advertisement

Few details available about Madisonville police officer’s arrest

Lucas Cunningham was indicted and arrested this month but details about the accusations have yet to be made available to the public
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Madisonville Police Department officer was indicted and arrested this month on a charge of official oppression but few details are being publicly released about the case.

Here’s what we do know:

  • Detective Sgt. Lucas Cunningham was involved in an incident on Sunday, May 17, according to a Criminal Indictment.
  • A grand jury returned an indictment of Official Oppression against Cunningham on Friday, August 21.
  • Three days later, Cunningham was arrested and then released on a $10,000 bond at the Madison County Jail.

According to the Criminal Indictment obtained by KBTX, Cunningham, 40, is accused of “mistreatment” of a man that he “knew was unlawful.” No other details were included in the indictment.

Madisonville Police Chief Herbert Gilbert declined last week to comment on the case and referred us to the Texas Rangers. A spokesman for the state agency could only confirm the investigation was ongoing and said Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken would be the special prosecutor in the case. Calls to both Washington County and Madison County District Attorneys were not returned.

Two days after the May 17 incident, Cunningham was presented with a 100 Club Award for helping to rescue a man who fell out of a boat on Lake Madison in June 2019.

According to The Madisonville Meteor, Cunningham joined Madisonville PD in December 2014 after leaving his home state of Illinois.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas Municipal Power Agency terminates contract involving buyer of Gibbons Creek Coal Power Plant

Updated: 21 hours ago
The deal to sell the plant is still in the works.

News

Few details available about Madisonville police officer’s arrest

Updated: 21 hours ago
Lucas Cunningham was indicted and arrested this month but details about the accusations have yet to be made available to the public

News

Community gathers for candlelight vigil to honor victims of Bryan plane crash

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Community gathers to honor victims of Sunday's deadly plane crash

Latest News

News

Texas Municipal Power Agency terminates contract involving buyer of Gibbons Creek Coal Power Plant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Gibbons Creek Power Plant sale hits snag

News

Monday Night Weather Update 8/31

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Be Remarkable: M.A. Sterling receives standing ovation from the community

Updated: 2 hours ago
M.A. Sterling has created a successful organization that provides entertainment to the community and life-long skills to area kids.

News

August by the numbers in the Brazos Valley

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
A look back as how the weather played out in the Brazos Valley / Bryan-College Station in August 2020

News

Federal investigation continues at Coulter Airfield following plane crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading this investigation but officials with the FAA are collecting evidence from the crash site.

News

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.