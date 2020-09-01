Few details available about Madisonville police officer’s arrest

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Madisonville Police Department officer was indicted and arrested this month on a charge of official oppression but few details are being publicly released about the case.

Here’s what we do know:

Detective Sgt. Lucas Cunningham was involved in an incident on Sunday, May 17, according to a Criminal Indictment.

A grand jury returned an indictment of Official Oppression against Cunningham on Friday, August 21.

Three days later, Cunningham was arrested and then released on a $10,000 bond at the Madison County Jail.

According to the Criminal Indictment obtained by KBTX, Cunningham, 40, is accused of “mistreatment” of a man that he “knew was unlawful.” No other details were included in the indictment.

Madisonville Police Chief Herbert Gilbert declined last week to comment on the case and referred us to the Texas Rangers. A spokesman for the state agency could only confirm the investigation was ongoing and said Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken would be the special prosecutor in the case. Calls to both Washington County and Madison County District Attorneys were not returned.

Two days after the May 17 incident, Cunningham was presented with a 100 Club Award for helping to rescue a man who fell out of a boat on Lake Madison in June 2019.

According to The Madisonville Meteor, Cunningham joined Madisonville PD in December 2014 after leaving his home state of Illinois.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.