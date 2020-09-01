Local American Red Cross volunteers helping with Hurricane Laura aftermath

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Local American Red Cross volunteers have been on the front line in east Texas and Lousiana, helping with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Executive Director of the local American Red Cross chapter, A.J Renold says their work is far from over.

“There’s a lot of devastation still. It’s very hot down there. People are without water, without electricity and it’s going to be a long road back to recovery for east Texas and Louisiana,” said Renold.

Renold says more than 1,000 disaster volunteers are on the ground and working remotely across the state and Louisiana.

“When we have shipments come in, food, PPE supplies, they’re unloading that stuff and getting it to shelters and the feeding sites. We have volunteers who are delivering food. We’re doing it through car lines right now,” said Renold.

Renold says crews are also circulating through accessible neighborhoods to help assess the damage.

College Station resident Susan Marty is managing one of the shelters for evacuees.

“The majority of our clients that are in our specific shelter right now, most of them are from Lousiana,” said Marty.

Marty says the work can be tough, but it’s worth providing services to people in need.

“Some of these stories are heartbreaking,” said Marty. “They don’t know when they’re going home. Some of them have talked to their relatives or friends back home about what their houses look like. Some of them haven’t been in touch with anyone so they have no idea if they may or may not be able to go home.”

The American Red Cross has partnered with other organizations to help provide more than 65,000 meals and snacks and more than 20,000 relief items and cleaning supplies.

Renold says the Red Cross is always looking for more volunteers and donations but right now that need is even higher.

“They are vital. They are critical. I think anyone down there right now would say that this response would not be possible without volunteers,” said Renold.

