Advertisement

Local American Red Cross volunteers helping with Hurricane Laura aftermath

As work continues the Red Cross is looking for volunteers and donations.
American Red Cross volunteers helping unload supplies for Hurricane Laura victims.
American Red Cross volunteers helping unload supplies for Hurricane Laura victims.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Local American Red Cross volunteers have been on the front line in east Texas and Lousiana, helping with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Executive Director of the local American Red Cross chapter, A.J Renold says their work is far from over.

“There’s a lot of devastation still. It’s very hot down there. People are without water, without electricity and it’s going to be a long road back to recovery for east Texas and Louisiana,” said Renold.

Renold says more than 1,000 disaster volunteers are on the ground and working remotely across the state and Louisiana.

“When we have shipments come in, food, PPE supplies, they’re unloading that stuff and getting it to shelters and the feeding sites. We have volunteers who are delivering food. We’re doing it through car lines right now,” said Renold.

Renold says crews are also circulating through accessible neighborhoods to help assess the damage.

College Station resident Susan Marty is managing one of the shelters for evacuees.

“The majority of our clients that are in our specific shelter right now, most of them are from Lousiana,” said Marty.

Marty says the work can be tough, but it’s worth providing services to people in need.

“Some of these stories are heartbreaking,” said Marty. “They don’t know when they’re going home. Some of them have talked to their relatives or friends back home about what their houses look like. Some of them haven’t been in touch with anyone so they have no idea if they may or may not be able to go home.”

The American Red Cross has partnered with other organizations to help provide more than 65,000 meals and snacks and more than 20,000 relief items and cleaning supplies.

Renold says the Red Cross is always looking for more volunteers and donations but right now that need is even higher.

“They are vital. They are critical. I think anyone down there right now would say that this response would not be possible without volunteers,” said Renold.

For more information on volunteering click here.

For more information on how to donate click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 9/1

Updated: 17 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas Municipal Power Agency terminates contract involving buyer of Gibbons Creek Coal Power Plant

Updated: 3 hours ago
The deal to sell the plant is still in the works.

News

Few details available about Madisonville police officer’s arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lucas Cunningham was indicted and arrested this month but details about the accusations have yet to be made available to the public

Latest News

News

Local blood drives supporting Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, one way you can help make a difference is by donating blood.

News

September starts with two new tropical storms

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Storm Omar formed Tuesday afternoon in the Atlantic.

News

School Districts in the Brazos Valley each have their own approach to operating in the new normal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Local school superintendents have had to change how their schools operate due to the pandemic- adapting to new guidelines and protocols.

State

Army announces changes in Fort Hood leadership, names commander to head Guillen probe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Army Tuesday announced changes in Fort Hood leadership and named the senior commander who will lead an investigation into the handling of the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

News

UPDATE: Madisonville cop accused of kicking man in the back during traffic stop

Updated: 1 hours ago
Detective Sgt. Lucas Cunningham was indicted and arrested last month in Madison County.

News

Abbott hints he could share ‘next steps’ soon on COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The Governor was responding to a Tweet Monday night when he said more information could be available soon.