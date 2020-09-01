Local blood drives supporting Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The month of September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

More than 16,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year.

One thing that can help support kids, teens, and young adults who are battling cancer is blood donations or platelets.

The blood is used on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery, or treatment for complications the disease may bring.

The American Red Cross is encouraging folks to use September to support Childhood Cancer Awareness month by donating blood.

On Wednesday a blood drive will be held at the Courtyard by Marriot Hotel 3939 Highway 6 South in College Station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Red Cross board member and Coalition Against Childhood Cancer President, Vickie Buenger says this is a small way to help make a difference.

“The need for blood by children with cancer, adolescents with cancer, leukemias never stops. It doesn’t stop in the slow season, it doesn’t stop in the holiday season it is a need all the time and if you can’t do it today, we need you tomorrow,” said Buenger.

The local Red Cross Chapter is also looking for organizations to partner with to help sponsor and volunteer at monthly blood drives. They can be reached at (979) 776-8279

