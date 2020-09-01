Men’s and women’s golf teams to open 2020 fall season on national television

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s golf teams will tee off the 2020 fall season in front of a national television audience at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods. The three-day, 54-hole event will be held Oct. 5-7 at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

GOLF Channel will deliver live coverage, complemented by news and digital coverage, airing from 3:30-6:30 p.m. CT on each day of the tournament.

Blessings Collegiate Invitational Airtimes on GOLF Channel (All Times CST):

Monday, Oct. 5 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Live)

Tuesday, Oct. 6 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Live)

Wednesday, Oct. 7 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Live)

The Blessings Collegiate Invitational will feature simultaneous men’s and women’s teams from across the Southeastern Conference which will compete in a 54-hole stroke play format for individual and team honors.

The 2020 Blessings Collegiate Invitational will be contested without spectators. Event officials are working closely with Blessings Golf Club and other health-related resources to carefully monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers will implement increased health and sanitation procedures in effort to protect the health and safety of the players, coaches, officials, staff and production personnel on-site.

Full fall schedules for both teams will be announced at a later date.