New buisness now open in Bryan featuring Cryotherapy and wellness treatments

Whole Body Cryotherapy at Cryotonics Wellness Studio.
Whole Body Cryotherapy at Cryotonics Wellness Studio.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cryotonics Wellness Studio is now open in Bryan featuring various cyro based services and other wellness treatments, which can help with recovery and performance enhancement.

“Ice is used by everybody,” said Katy Lee, Cryotonics Wellness Studio Co-Owner. “[Here at Cryotonics Wellness Studio] we try to boost everyone’s just normal day of life, but we also help give them a more inflation-free and pain-free way of life.”

The new business features services like whole body Cryotherapy, CryoFacial, compression therapy, and Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna sessions to just name a few.

The business is owned by husband and wife duo Katy and Logan Lee. The Lee’s are both personally familiar with muscle recovery and the benefits ice and heat can have on the body as they are both former student-athletes at Texas A&M.

”Our main goal is to help one’s way of life and that’s doing it in an organic and healthy matter. We are so proud to introduce Cryotherapy to Bryan/College Station, but we are more proud about the modalities that we have been able to bring in as their top of the line machine and they produce and stimulate the most effective outcome.”

Katy Lee, Cryotonics Wellness Studio Co-Owner

In regard to their Whole Body Cryotherapy, Cryotonics Wellness Studio uses an exclusive machine called the °CRYO Arctic™, which is “the safest and most effective whole body cryotherapy treatment in the industry,” according to Cryotonics Wellness Studio’s website. The one located in Bryan is one of less than 80 machines located in the United States, said Lee.

Cryotonics Wellness Studio is taking appointments now. Click here to book one of their services, or you can call (979) 485-9563.

They are open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Cryotonics Wellness Studio is located in Bryan at 3121 University Drive East in Suite #125.

For more information on Cryotonics Wellness Studio, click here.

