Advertisement

Police: Dallas man admits to killing wife, two children for being too loud

Police took 57-year-old James Webb into custody on capital murder charges after officers found his wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16, dead inside of their Dallas apartment.
Police took 57-year-old James Webb into custody on capital murder charges after officers found his wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16, dead inside of their Dallas apartment.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - Dallas police say officers found the bodies of three people in an apartment after a man called an alarm company and said he’d killed his wife and two children.

According to a police statement, 57-year-old James Webb was taken into custody Monday morning and charged with capital murder, a capital felony.

Officers found Webb’s wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16, dead inside of their Dallas apartment. Police say Webb admitted to fatally shooting the three victims in a later interview.

An arrest report released by Dallas police says shortly after Webb and his wife woke up, they began arguing because the suspect said he had a headache and the rest of the family was being too loud. Police say Webb then shot his wife at least twice, killing her, and fatally shot the teenage boys afterward.

After an hour, Webb contacted 911 through his emergency medical alert device and admitted to the crimes, according to police.

In an interview, Webb allegedly said he “was tired of all three of the victims yelling and telling him there was nothing wrong with him, so he shot them.”

Webb’s bond will be determined by a Dallas County Magistrate.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas Municipal Power Agency terminates contract involving buyer of Gibbons Creek Coal Power Plant

Updated: 20 hours ago
The deal to sell the plant is still in the works.

News

Few details available about Madisonville police officer’s arrest

Updated: 20 hours ago
Lucas Cunningham was indicted and arrested this month but details about the accusations have yet to be made available to the public

News

Community gathers for candlelight vigil to honor victims of Bryan plane crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Community gathers to honor victims of Sunday's deadly plane crash

Latest News

News

Few details available about Madisonville police officer’s arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lucas Cunningham was indicted and arrested this month but details about the accusations have yet to be made available to the public

National

Deaths, worries about assistance mount after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As evacuated Lake Charles residents began returning home, many worried that they wouldn’t have enough support from the both the federal and state governments as they face a rebuilding process certain to take several months, if not longer.

News

Texas Municipal Power Agency terminates contract involving buyer of Gibbons Creek Coal Power Plant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Gibbons Creek Power Plant sale hits snag

News

Monday Night Weather Update 8/31

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Be Remarkable: M.A. Sterling receives standing ovation from the community

Updated: 4 hours ago
M.A. Sterling has created a successful organization that provides entertainment to the community and life-long skills to area kids.

News

August by the numbers in the Brazos Valley

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
A look back as how the weather played out in the Brazos Valley / Bryan-College Station in August 2020