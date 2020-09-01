Advertisement

SEC reveals football games slated for ESPN platforms

By Southeastern Conference
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 1, 2020) - The SEC on Tuesday announced the start times and networks that will televise its games the first two weeks of the 2020 SEC football season, and other selected games later in the fall, on ESPN Networks, including the SEC Network.

In July, the SEC established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

Kickoff times and networks were announced for the first two weeks of the SEC football season and selected games were announced for three other Saturdays later in the year.  Given the unique circumstances of this season, the SEC requested that its television partners make advanced game selections where possible prior to the start of the season to assist the Conference and schools with planning and logistics.

For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Florida at Ole Miss, Noon ET/11am CT on ESPN

Kentucky at Auburn, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network

Georgia at Arkansas, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Alabama at Missouri, 7pm ET/6pm CT on ESPN

Tennessee at South Carolina, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, Oct. 3

South Carolina at Florida, Noon ET/11am CT on ESPN

Missouri at Tennessee, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Kentucky, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Auburn at Georgia, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN

LSU at Vanderbilt, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Arkansas at Mississippi State, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, Oct. 17

LSU at Florida, 3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT on ESPN or ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

The following games will be televised at either Noon ET/11 am CT or 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT or 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform:

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Auburn at South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee

Saturday, Oct. 31

Kentucky at Missouri, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Mississippi State at Alabama, 7pm ET/6pm CT on ESPN

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Saturday, Nov. 7

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN or SEC Network

Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN or SEC Network

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

