September starts with another heat advisory & possible evening rain

September kicks off on the same note that August goes out with: Another HEAT ADVISORY is in place Tuesday. Heat index (what it feels like in the shade) is expected to run between 108° and 113° through the afternoon hours. In fact, other than a gusty south wind, Tuesday is VERY uncomfortable -- morning heat index is expected in the mid to upper 80s at sunrise. Isolated rain is not ruled out throughout the day, but other than a stray shower, things should remain dry during the daylight hours.

Here’s where the forecast is interesting: rain and thunderstorms are not off the table post 9-10pm Tuesday and into the early hours of Wednesday morning. Wet & rumbly weather is expected across North and Central Texas through the afternoon and evening hours. If those storms can hold together long enough post-sunset, that could bring a line of strong storms into the Northern Brazos Valley a few hours before midnight. From there stable air should take over and slowly weaken the line as it moves south through the wee hours of Wednesday. This is still somewhat experimental and very much relies on what happens north of us tomorrow -- but at this point, cannot and will not rule out a few rumbles as we sleep. A stalled boundary in or near the Brazos Valley keeps the hope for scattered rain somewhere in the area alive at 30% to 40% through the week.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 99. Heat index: 108-113. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms after 10pm. Low: 79. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. High: 95. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

