September starts with two new tropical storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September has started active in terms of the tropics with two new named storms for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Both storms will not impact the Texas or United States coastlines.

Tropical Storm Nana formed Tuesday morning as Hurricane Hunters were investigating the storm and found winds sustained at 50 mph south of Jamaica. Nana will continue to make a westward trek towards Honduras Wednesday before landfall closer to Belize Thursday. Tropical Storm Nana is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane ahead of landfall Thursday.

Tropical Storm Nana formed Tuesday morning and is expected to strengthen to a hurricane ahead of landfall Thursday. (KBTX)

Tropical Depression Fifteen was found to be a bit better organized Tuesday afternoon. Satellite imagery showed Tropical Storm Omar had formed 225 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Omar will be fighting strong wind shear and is not expected to maintain tropical storm status very long. This will be a storm for the fishes with no impacts to land.

Tropical Storm Omar is expected to be a short-lived storm before dissipating Thursday. (KBTX)

What is notable about both storms that formed Tuesday are that they became the earliest 15th and 16th named storms on record. The previous records were Nate on September 6, 2005 and Ophelia on September 7, 2005.

