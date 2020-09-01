Advertisement

Bryan ISD employee who posted “unacceptable comments” no longer with the district

(KBTX)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD officials have confirmed an employee who posted now-deleted racist remarks on Facebook is no longer with the district.

Sources tell KBTX the employee was an aide at SFA Middle School, not a teacher.

On Saturday, Bryan ISD quickly condemned the remarks and said the matter would be investigated.

We are aware of an unacceptable comment made by an employee on a Facebook post unrelated to the school district. This...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Saturday, August 29, 2020

The district’s response came as screenshots of the remarks were being widely shared by parents and concerned citizens on Facebook.

The employee was responding to a news story about basketball players who were participating in a boycott last week and said “last time I checked you colored folks are getting paid very well to keep us entertained. Why don’t you get about your own people killing one another White man keep a black man down, he’ll rise up and show thrvworld [sic] you are worthy.”

Bryan ISD issued a statement last weekend saying the comment does not represent the values of the district and the comment will not be tolerated.

“We are aware of an unacceptable comment made by an employee on a Facebook post unrelated to the school district. This comment does not represent the values of our district, and will not be condoned. This will be handled according to our employee code of conduct. This type of comment will not be tolerated in the school district.”

