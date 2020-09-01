Advertisement

Suspected drug dealer arrested after driving through red light

Kevin Jefferson, 28
Kevin Jefferson, 28(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected drug dealer was arrested in College Station Monday night after police pulled him over for driving through a red light.

According to authorities, they pulled over Kevin Jefferson, 28, on Texas Avenue around 8 p.m. Authorities smelled marijuana coming from the car and after a search, they say they found some of the drug in a plastic bag. There were also about 70 crack cocaine pieces broken up in another bag along with a large amount of cash.

Jefferson was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery, marijuana possession, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas Municipal Power Agency terminates contract involving buyer of Gibbons Creek Coal Power Plant

Updated: 11 hours ago
The deal to sell the plant is still in the works.

News

Few details available about Madisonville police officer’s arrest

Updated: 11 hours ago
Lucas Cunningham was indicted and arrested this month but details about the accusations have yet to be made available to the public

Coronavirus

53 new COVID-19 cases, 566 active cases confirms Brazos County Health District

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Latest News

News

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen forms in the Caribbean

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Max Crawford
The system is expected to move due west toward southern Mexico or Central America through the end of the week.

News

COVID in Context: Comparing PCR tests and antigen tests

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

News

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen forms in the Caribbean

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Max Crawford
The system is expected to move due west toward southern Mexico or Central America through the end of the week.

News

Bryan ISD employee who posted “unacceptable comments” no longer with the district

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Bryan ISD officials tell KBTX the employee who posted now-deleted remarks on Facebook is no longer with the district.

News

COVID in Cotext: PCR vs. antigen testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Cryotonics Wellness Studio now open - Whole Body Cryotherapy

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.