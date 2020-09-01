Suspected drug dealer arrested after driving through red light

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected drug dealer was arrested in College Station Monday night after police pulled him over for driving through a red light.

According to authorities, they pulled over Kevin Jefferson, 28, on Texas Avenue around 8 p.m. Authorities smelled marijuana coming from the car and after a search, they say they found some of the drug in a plastic bag. There were also about 70 crack cocaine pieces broken up in another bag along with a large amount of cash.

Jefferson was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery, marijuana possession, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

