Texas A&M-Alabama Game Time Released

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 13 Texas A&M Football is set to take center stage on the national CBS broadcast at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 against No. 3 Alabama, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday morning. The kick time has yet to be announced for A&M’s season-opener against Vanderbilt.

The showdown against the Crimson Tide is set for Saturday, Oct. 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will be called by Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl. The Texas A&M/Alabama matchup is set to be aired on CBS for the eighth time in the last nine years. The Maroon & White open the season against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26 at Kyle Field while the Tide travel to Missouri in week one of the SEC season.

Additional kickoff times for early season games to be televised by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the SEC Network will be announced soon.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools. SEC on CBS TV Selections

Game Date Time (CT)

Mississippi State at LSU Sept. 26 2:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama Oct. 3 2:30 p.m.

Georgia at Alabama Oct. 17 7 p.m.

LSU at Auburn Oct. 31 2:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Georgia Nov. 7 2:30 p.m.

Alabama at LSU Nov. 14 5 p.m.

SEC Championship Game Dec. 19 TBD