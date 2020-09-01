Advertisement

Texas A&M football game times released

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Start the count down Aggies, football season is fast approaching. The Southeastern Conference has announced the Texas A&M opening game against Vanderbilt will start at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.

The following week, A&M will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium to play Alabama on Oct. 3, kick-off will be at 2:30 p.m.

A kick-off time has not yet been released for the A&M at Mississippi State game, but the SEC announced 6:30 p.m. kick times for A&M’s matchups against Arkansas and South Carolina.

GameDateKick-off
Texas A&M v VanderbiltSept. 26, 20206:30 p.m.
Texas A&M v AlabamaOct. 3, 20202:30 p.m.
Texas A&M v Mississippi StateOct. 17, 2020TBA
Texas A&M v ArkansasOct. 31, 20206:30 p.m.
Texas A&M v South CarolinaNov. 7, 20206:30 p.m.

