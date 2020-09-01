Texas A&M football game times released
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Start the count down Aggies, football season is fast approaching. The Southeastern Conference has announced the Texas A&M opening game against Vanderbilt will start at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.
The following week, A&M will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium to play Alabama on Oct. 3, kick-off will be at 2:30 p.m.
A kick-off time has not yet been released for the A&M at Mississippi State game, but the SEC announced 6:30 p.m. kick times for A&M’s matchups against Arkansas and South Carolina.
|Game
|Date
|Kick-off
|Texas A&M v Vanderbilt
|Sept. 26, 2020
|6:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M v Alabama
|Oct. 3, 2020
|2:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M v Mississippi State
|Oct. 17, 2020
|TBA
|Texas A&M v Arkansas
|Oct. 31, 2020
|6:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M v South Carolina
|Nov. 7, 2020
|6:30 p.m.
