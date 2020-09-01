Texas A&M-Vanderbilt Game Time Released

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 13 Texas A&M Football is set to open the historic 2020 season at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 against Vanderbilt on the SEC Network-Alternate, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday morning.

In addition to the season-opener, the league announced 6:30 p.m. kick times for A&M’s matchups against Arkansas and South Carolina. The Razorbacks will travel to Kyle Field on Halloween for a showdown on SEC Network while A&M’s trip to Columbia will air on ESPN or SEC Network on Nov. 7. Texas A&M’s game at Mississippi State has been optioned for kick at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on one of the ESPN channels.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

2020 SEC on ESPN TV ScheduleSaturday, Sept. 26

Florida at Ole Miss, Noon ET/11am CT on ESPN

Kentucky at Auburn, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network

Georgia at Arkansas, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Alabama at Missouri, 7pm ET/6pm CT on ESPN

Tennessee at South Carolina, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, Oct. 3

South Carolina at Florida, Noon ET/11am CT on ESPN

Missouri at Tennessee, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Kentucky, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Auburn at Georgia, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN

LSU at Vanderbilt, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Arkansas at Mississippi State, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, Oct. 17

LSU at Florida, 3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT on ESPN or ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

The following games will be televised at either Noon ET/11 am CT or 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT or 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform:

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Auburn at South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee

Saturday, Oct. 31

Kentucky at Missouri, Noon ET/11am CT on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Mississippi State at Alabama, 7pm ET/6pm CT on ESPN

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

Saturday, Nov. 7

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 4pm ET/3pm CT on SEC Network

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on ESPN or SEC Network