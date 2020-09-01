Texas Municipal Power Agency terminates contract involving buyer of Gibbons Creek Coal Power Plant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Municipal Power Agency confirmed it terminated its interconnection agreement with the unnamed potential buyer of the Gibbons Creek Coal Power Plant.

TMPA General Manager Bob Kahn said they terminated it after the potential buyer did not make payments.

Local residents who do not support the idea of the plant being reopened say this is a great sign of more time to fight it.

“We need as much time as we can get to have our voices heard and gather our opinions and talk to our public officials,” said Raymond Tarpley, a College Station resident.

Tarpley says he and others are concerned about both the economic and health issues that would come along with the plant reopening.

“Cardiovascular disease, respiratory illness, kidney issues, so many health impacts of being in the vicinity of a coal pant that is pretty well spelled out and recognized by the National Institutes of Health,” said Tarpley.

Last month, BTU confirmed they were in talks with a company that reached out to ERCOT about adding the plant back on the grid. BTU officials say that was the only sign they got that would involve reopening the plant.

The TMPA says even though it terminated their current agreement, it does not mean the potential buyer cannot sign another agreement in the future.

