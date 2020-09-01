Treat of the Day: Aggies invent sanitizing machine

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the Aggies Against COVID-19 Virtual Competition that began in April, teams of A&M students competed to develop innovations that would help in the fight against COVID-19. The top 10 teams qualified to take part in the National Science Foundation (NSF) I-Corps Site program, which provides resources and funding to further the commercialization of student products.

After the team completed its project and placed in the competition, the students realized that their product was no longer an original. The NSF I-Corps Site program provided an opportunity for the team’s creation to evolve through engineering entrepreneurship.

The team of four includes Karako, Cintrón, Tyler Hope, and Jerry Reiger. Hope is working toward a double major in biochemistry and genetics, and Reiger is a geographic information science and technology major. Their revised product is called Sterilight.

Sterilight construction is ongoing, and the team is continues to conduct research, develop the product and look for other areas the concept can be used in with the help of the NSF I-Corps Site program. Their most recent prototype aims to sanitize objects and areas that are constantly being touched.

