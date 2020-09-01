Advertisement

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen forms in the Caribbean

The system is expected to move due west toward southern Mexico or Central America through the end of the week.
PTC 16 has formed in the Southern Caribbean.
By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With tropical storm force wind reported near Jamaica and an organized center of circulation, the National Hurricane Center has decided to designate the low pressure system in the southern Carribean as Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen.

We are not expecting this system to impact the US Gulf Coast at this time. A high pressure system across the Gulf of Mexico / southern Atlantic states should keep the storm steering due west, eventually impacting parts of the Mexico or Central American coastline.

Tropical Depression Fifteen may strengthen into a tropical storm as it moves east over open Atlantic waters.

We are still keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Fifteen, which may become Tropical Storm Nana. The next storm, Omar, could potentially be either of these systems we’re tracking in the Atlantic, if both storms strengthen enough. Neither are expected to impact the US.

