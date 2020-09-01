Advertisement

UPDATE: Madisonville cop accused of kicking man in the back during traffic stop

Prosecutors say the man was kneeling with his hands behind his head when he was kicked by the officer.
Mugshot provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office
Mugshot provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Madisonville police officer is facing a Class A Misdemeanor charge of Official Oppression after prosecutors said he kicked a man during a traffic stop in May.

On Monday, Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken, the special prosecutor for this case, said Madisonville Police Detective Sgt. Lucas Cunningham used his right foot to kick the man while the man was on his knees with his hands behind his head. The kick caused the man to fall flat onto the ground, said Renken.

When it happened, the man was being arrested for Evading with a Vehicle.

Sgt. Cunningham was indicted by a grand jury last month. The 40-year-old was arrested three days later then released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

The Texas Rangers are also assisting with the investigation. Madisonville Police Chief Herbert Gilbert declined last week to comment on the case.

According to The Madisonville Meteor, Sgt. Cunningham joined Madisonville PD in December 2014 after leaving his home state of Illinois.

(Editor’s note: In our report on Monday, KBTX said District Attorney Julie Renken had not returned our request for information about the case. It came to our attention on Tuesday that Mrs. Reken did, in fact, reply to our message, but it wasn’t received in our email inbox at KBTX until Tuesday. We do apologize to Mrs. Renken for the error in our report.)

