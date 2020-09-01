Advertisement

Wednesday: A tricky forecast that brings heavy rain to some

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Strong / severe storms and heavy rain have been rumbling across Oklahoma and North Texas since Monday night. More clusters of wet weather is expected to develop there this evening and overnight -- which is where our forecast becomes tricky. For most of us, the night is dry, breezy, and muggy. Across the Northern Brazos Valley, scattered rain could begin as early as 4am but more likely is expected to spread north to south closer to sunrise. The bulk of Wednesday’s rain chance will fall across Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties Wednesday morning. By the end of the day, 1″ to 3″+ of rain is not ruled out. Scattered rain should be able to advance at least to the Central Brazos Valley by late morning - midday. There is a lingering potential for scattered rain in spots through late afternoon and early evening. The boundary responsible for all of this gets stuck just north of or in the Nothern Brazos Valley -- which is why it could be a very different day from one end of our area to the other.

If you are waiting on rain Wednesday, plan on a hot day with highs in the 90s, heat index values between 100° and 103°, and a decent breeze gusting to 20-25. If you are lucky enough to catch rain or at least get close enough to some for the gust front to come through, temperatures have the chance to fall to the upper 70s and low 80s at some point in your day. Spotty rain and a few rumbles are possible again Wednesday night and Thursday. A weak front Friday will bring another chance for scattered rain and highs only in the mid-to-upper 80s under a cloudier sky.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms after 4am. Low: 81. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain, mainly north. High: 93. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. High: 93. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

