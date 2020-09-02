2020 Brazos Valley Bombers Dominate TCL Post-Season Awards

Bryan/College Station, TX - September 2, 2020 - The Brazos Valley Bombers 2020 season completed a back-to-back championship run that included the honor of having been coached by TCL South Division Manager of the Year along with several individual player end of the year recognitions. The six Bombers players stem from schools across the nation, and were recognized for their outstanding field performance on the All-TCL South team.

Coach James Dilliard in his first season as the head coach of the Brazos Valley Bombers, following two seasons as the Bombers assistant, was rewarded for the team’s stellar performance in the 2020 season, which culminated with the Bombers 13-2 victory of the Tulsa Drillers.

One of Texas A&M’s latest recruits, catcher Taylor Smith, leads off the Bombers Field of Champions in the All-TCL Team. Smith’s impressive batting streak was particularly marked by his 20 runs, 5 doubles, 2 triples, and 3 homeruns. Across 21 games played, 180 putouts can be attributed to his strong presence on the field. This strength resonated in the dugout, in the batter’s box, and behind the plate- combining to make Smith a top pick this year.

Next, Kelby Weyler claims his spot in the All-TCL Team lineup for his work at second base. As a proven all star at Lamar University, named Southland Conference Hitter of the Week, Weyler went on to earn TCL’s 2020 Batting Title with a .361 average. As top of the lineup for 23 games, there was certainly pressure to set the pace for the team, and with such a successful outcome, it is no wonder Weyler was recognized as a choice infielder.

College Station’s beloved Bryce Blaum stayed in the county for the summer season, proving to pay off as the third baseman is selected in the All-TCL Team. Blaum’s strong batting career at Texas A&M University translated to Bombers stadium with a .333 average. With just under 70 at bats, 15 are marked by runs, 4 doubles, and 1 triple. Many local fans were excited to show their support for “Coach Blaum” as he inspires both his Bombers teammates and the little league players he coaches locally.

Grayson Tatrow takes his place on the All-TCL roster for his performance as an outfielder with the Bombers. While defensively responsible for 48 putouts, what is largely impressive about Tatrow is his time spent on offense. With an earned .284 average, the team certainly thrived off of his 2 triples, 2 homeruns, and an impressive 13 bases stolen. Attitudes like Tatrow’s permeated throughout the season to keep momentum, pursue excellence in the little, and always keep in mind the big picture.

Brazos Valley is the only team represented by more than one pitcher as Zachary Griggs and John Cheatwood are both rewarded for their 2020 season. Each pitching a total of 11 games, both players had their specific strengths. Griggs, representing UTSA, largely marked his Bombers season with 30 strikeouts across 19.1 IP, and a 1.39 ERA. From West Virginia’s Marshall University, Cheatwood stood out with his 15 IP record of 0 runs, 21 strikeouts, and a 0.00 ERA. Both pitchers contributed to Brazos Valley’s District Title, even as greatly as Cheatwood throwing the final strikeout of Championship playoffs.

2020 TCL South Division Award Winners

Division Champion: Brazos Valley

Manager of the Year: James Dillard, Brazos Valley

Player of the Year: Ryan Hernandez, Round Rock

Pitcher of the Year: Hunter Meche, Acadiana

2020 All-TCL Team

DH: Dylan Post, Round Rock

C: Taylor Smith, Brazos Valley

1B: Ryan Flores, San Antonio

2B: Kelby Weyler, Brazos Valley

3B: Bryce Blaum, Brazos Valley

SS: Jonathan Tapia, Victoria

OF: Trace Henry, Acadiana

OF: Cole McConnell, Acadiana

OF: Grayson Tatrow. Brazos Valley

P: Marcello Perez, San Antonio

P: Jason Ruffcorn, Round Rock

P: Chandler Best, Acadiana

P: Zachary Griggs, Brazos Valley

P: John Cheatwood, Brazos Valley