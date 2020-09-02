Amber Alert issued for missing Texas children

ATLANTA, Texas (KBTX) - A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for two missing Texas children, a 1-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl who authorities say may be in grave or immediate danger.

One-year-old Tru Speratos and Alex Arwood, 11. Were last seen at around 4 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta in Northeast Texas.

They were last seen riding in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with Texas license MBD 2390.

The infant is 2-foot-6, weighs 19 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and a tutu.

The 11-year-old is 4-foot-9, weighs 120 pounds, has sandy hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.