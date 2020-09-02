Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas children

Tru Speratos (left) and Alex Arwood, 11. Were last seen at around 4 p.m. Monday.
Tru Speratos (left) and Alex Arwood, 11. Were last seen at around 4 p.m. Monday.(Dept. of Public Safety photos)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Texas (KBTX) - A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for two missing Texas children, a 1-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl who authorities say may be in grave or immediate danger.

One-year-old Tru Speratos and Alex Arwood, 11. Were last seen at around 4 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta in Northeast Texas.

They were last seen riding in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with Texas license MBD 2390.

The infant is 2-foot-6, weighs 19 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and a tutu.

The 11-year-old is 4-foot-9, weighs 120 pounds, has sandy hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 9/1

Updated: 15 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas Municipal Power Agency terminates contract involving buyer of Gibbons Creek Coal Power Plant

Updated: 1 hours ago
The deal to sell the plant is still in the works.

News

Few details available about Madisonville police officer’s arrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lucas Cunningham was indicted and arrested this month but details about the accusations have yet to be made available to the public

State

Army announces changes in Fort Hood leadership, names commander to head Guillen probe

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Army Tuesday announced changes in Fort Hood leadership and named the senior commander who will lead an investigation into the handling of the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Latest News

News

Treat of the Day: Aggies invent sanitizing machine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
A group of A&M students took the competition to a whole new level with their new invention.

News

Local American Red Cross volunteers helping with Hurricane Laura aftermath

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Local American Red Cross Volunteers are helping with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura across the state and in Lousiana.

News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 9/1

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local blood drives supporting Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, one way you can help make a difference is by donating blood.

News

September starts with two new tropical storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Storm Omar formed Tuesday afternoon in the Atlantic.