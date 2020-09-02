Advertisement

Authorities say Bryan man arrested with child pornography

Kyle Simmons, 25
By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities say a Bryan man was arrested with child pornography Tuesday.

After a tip from a social media site, the Texas Attorney General’s Office began investigating Kyle Simmons, 25. Authorities searched his home Tuesday and say they found several files in Simmon’s email.

He was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

