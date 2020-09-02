Advertisement

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects involved in 16 car burglaries

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has released footage of suspects burglarizing a car at a home in the Meadowcreek subdivision.

During the early morning on Aug. 24, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle. Between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., 16 cars were burglarized, but some of the vehicles were only rummaged through with nothing stolen. Others had items stolen, including one handgun according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Security footage from a victim shows three men involved in the act. The sheriff’s office has released that footage to the public. If you have any information regarding these individuals please contact Investigator Dennis (979-361-4942) or Investigator Ostiguin (979-361-4955). To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/2

Updated: 20 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Louisiana residents displaced by Hurricane Laura finding temporary home in College Station

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Spherion staffing company hosts job fair for FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies jobs

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects involved in 16 car burglaries

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Louisiana residents displaced by Hurricane Laura finding temporary home in College Station

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Many who fled their homes don’t know when they’ll be able to go back. That includes the Wolbrink family who is from Sulphur Louisiana.

News

Midweek downpours: Where rainfall totals stand

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Erika Paige
It was heavy rain for some across the Brazos Valley, while others stayed completely dry Wednesday.

Local

Spherion staffing company hosts job fair for FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies jobs

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
More than 100 positions are being filled.

News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 9/2

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Treat of the Day: Branch Elementary “Woot Woot” cart

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
A small token of appreciation for some hard-working Bryan ISD teachers.