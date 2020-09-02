Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects involved in 16 car burglaries

WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has released footage of suspects burglarizing a car at a home in the Meadowcreek subdivision.

During the early morning on Aug. 24, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle. Between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., 16 cars were burglarized, but some of the vehicles were only rummaged through with nothing stolen. Others had items stolen, including one handgun according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Security footage from a victim shows three men involved in the act. The sheriff’s office has released that footage to the public. If you have any information regarding these individuals please contact Investigator Dennis (979-361-4942) or Investigator Ostiguin (979-361-4955). To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS(8477).

