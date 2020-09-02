For second consecutive week, West Nile Virus detected in Brazos County moquitoes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second week in a row, mosquitoes trapped and tested in Brazos County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Brazos County Health District says that the trap was located in the 77802 zip code. However, health officials stress that this means all of Brazos County should be considered positive for West Nile Virus.

BCHD encourages residents and visitors to use the “4 Ds” to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

· DEET All Day, Every Day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.

· Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

· Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

· All Day long: Day, Dusk, and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors, mosquitoes are active any time day or night.

According to the health district, “West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Most people exposed to the virus do not get sick, but about 20% develop symptoms like headache, fever, body aches, joint pains, nausea, and fatigue. In a very small portion, less than one percent, the virus affects the nervous system, leading to a more serious illness that can cause neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and even death.”

