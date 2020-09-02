Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Rudder Rangers

(KBTX)
By David Campbell - Friday Football Fever Magazine
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder has never had a playoff football game, but the Rangers are in position to challenge for one this year. WR Keithron Lee, who has been used in a variety of positions, is a versatile and dangerous player. In tandem yardage (receiving and rushing), Lee accounted for 1,220 yards and 18 TDs. The offense has a balance with the ability of fellow WR Marcus Diles. The Rudder attack starts with the triggerman, QB E.J. Ezar, who is coming off a year where he rolled up 1,919 yards of total offense. Rudder has similar standouts on defense, including outside linebacker Tre McLinton, who had 30 tackles to throw opponents for losses. Quick S Quincy Daniels excels against both the pass and run.

