Local airports awarded significant funding for safety projects amid COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station’s Easterwood Airport and Bryan’s Coulter Airfield have been awarded significant funding for critical airport infrastructure and safety projects.

On Tuesday, the Department of Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao, announced more than $1.2 billion in grants to help 405 airports, including Easterwood and Coulter amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“All of this is to ensure that airports who are suffering greatly during this COVID-19 crisis are able to spring back into action when the passengers come back in full volume again,” said Chao.

The grants are funded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and the coronavirus relief package, the CARES Act. Improvements will include reconstructing runways, rehabilitating taxiways, installing runway lighting, and adding snow removal equipment.

Easterwood Airport was awarded $1,155,555, while Coulter Field was awarded $200,000.

Easterwood Airport Director of Security Ryan Clements said there’s a lot of work that goes into maintaining an airport, including making sure its runways are up to par.

“Every day our operations staff conducts morning inspections, evening inspections and there are constant inspections for all kinds of painting issues, crack issues anything that goes against the FAA regulations,” said Clements.

Clements said these funds will help the airport on a daily basis.

“Even a small airport like Easterwood, there’s still a lot of concrete out there and it’s constant maintenance for 365 days out of the year. We’re constantly checking and performing maintenance and filling cracks so that grant helps that preventative maintenance program for our runways,” said Clements.

The City of Bryan will be putting its $200,000 grant toward the city’s $1.8 million runway rehabilitation project.

