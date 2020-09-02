Local realtor creates music video to encourage during pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local realtor is working to encourage the community during COVID-19 with his music.

Kelly Curtis has been a songwriter for years and is making a music video for his single, “Remember Your Freedom.” He wanted to showcase hardworking people in the area as we all adapt to life during the pandemic.

His music is available for download including on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music.

He’s still putting the final touches on the music video which has taken weeks to shoot but shared a preview with us.

