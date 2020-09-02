Advertisement

Local veterans remember 75th Anniversary of the End of World War II with special ceremony

In 1945, Japan formally surrendered in ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending World War II.
Veterans in Brazos County hosted a ceremony at Veterans Park remembering and honoring those who served on the 75 anniversary of the ending of World War II.
Veterans in Brazos County hosted a ceremony at Veterans Park remembering and honoring those who served on the 75 anniversary of the ending of World War II.(KBTX)
By Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The ending of World War II happened on Sept. 2, 1945 when Japan signed formal surrender documents aboard the USS Missouri. This designates the day as the official Victory over Japan Day (V-J Day). Wednesday marks the 75th anniversary of V-J Day.

Local veterans held a special presentation at Veterans Park Wednesday morning, recognizing WWII veterans. A wreath was placed at the WWII Memorial at the park during the ceremony. The only WWII veteran in attendance was Brazos County native Frank J. Kocman Jr. who served in the United States Army from 1944-1946.

“I like to honor all of the veterans that fought in World War II and every veteran in every war since then: Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, because they are carrying the torch and that is important,” said Kocman. “For me, it was an honor and a privilege to serve our country in the army.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 9/1

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

Largest case jump since July, 95 percent of new cases from 18-24 year olds, according to Brazos County Health District

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

2020 BCS Parade of Homes- Part 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

2020 BCS Parade of Homes- Part 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

2020 BCS Parade of Homes- Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

2020 BCS Parade of Homes- Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Power out at several Huntsville schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Huntsville ISD says several of their campuses don’t have power or internet as of Wednesday morning.

News

For second consecutive week, West Nile Virus detected in Brazos County moquitoes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Health officials stress that this means all of Brazos County should be considered positive for West Nile Virus.

News

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young to retire in May

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
A Texas A&M University source has confirmed to KBTX that Michael K. Young, president of Texas A&M since 2015, will retire on May 31 after the 2020-2021 school year.