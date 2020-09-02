Local veterans remember 75th Anniversary of the End of World War II with special ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The ending of World War II happened on Sept. 2, 1945 when Japan signed formal surrender documents aboard the USS Missouri. This designates the day as the official Victory over Japan Day (V-J Day). Wednesday marks the 75th anniversary of V-J Day.

Local veterans held a special presentation at Veterans Park Wednesday morning, recognizing WWII veterans. A wreath was placed at the WWII Memorial at the park during the ceremony. The only WWII veteran in attendance was Brazos County native Frank J. Kocman Jr. who served in the United States Army from 1944-1946.

“I like to honor all of the veterans that fought in World War II and every veteran in every war since then: Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, because they are carrying the torch and that is important,” said Kocman. “For me, it was an honor and a privilege to serve our country in the army.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.