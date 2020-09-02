Advertisement

Louisiana residents displaced by Hurricane Laura finding temporary home in College Station

Recovery is underway for people affected by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Recovery is underway for people affected by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

Many who fled their homes don’t know when they’ll be able to go back. That includes the Wolbrink family who is from Sulphur,, Louisiana.

They had planned to stay through the storm until Hurricane Laura grew to a Category 4.

“Lake Charles and Sulphur were pretty much the eye,” said Sherry Wolbrink.

Sherry, her family, and four pets waited out the storm in Plano. Sherry and her daughter-in-law Guiliana,are now staying with family in College Station. They’ve been told it could take 4-6 weeks or longer to get power back.

Their house fared well, but Sherry did have a shop on her property that was damaged.

“It just lifted everything up completely and we can’t even go in to save anything because it’s not safe,” said Wolbrink.

Sherry and Guiliana say that what they’ve seen of back home is devastating.

“Extremely sad because places that are so common for us to see they’re no longer recognizable. I feel sorry for the people that are there right now that are homeless, so many people have lost their homes, we have lots of friends,” said Wolbrink.

Brazos County Sheriff's Office looking for suspects involved in 16 car burglaries

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has released footage of suspects burglarizing a car at a home in the Meadowcreek subdivision.

