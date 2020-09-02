Midweek downpours: Where rainfall totals stand
Northern zones woke up to inches in rain gauges
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Overnight rain and storms across Milam, Robertson, Leon, and Houston Counties dropped a few inches of rain as showers trained, or swept across the same area repeatedly, owing to localized higher rainfall totals across this region than in other parts of the Brazos Valley.
This prompted the Flash Flood Watch for Milam County which remains in place until 7AM Thursday as additional rainfall is expected through the end of the week.
Below are both official recording station rainfall totals along with those submitted by Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley:
- CR 258, Milam County: 4.50″
- Franklin: 6.00″
- Camp Creek: 6.00″
- Bremond: 6.50″
- Flynn: 4.60″
- Jewett: 4.50″
- Leona: 3.59″
- Wixon Valley: 0.20″
- Gause: 3.27″
- Kurten: 0.60″
- Jewett: 3.00″
- Easterwood Airport: 0.04″
- Coulter Field: 0.01″
- Lake Somerville: 0.03″
- Dime Box: 0.04″
- Giddings: 0.19″
- Snook: 0.09″
- Caldwell: 0.05″
- Thorndale: 2.23″
- Cameron: 4.04″
- Hearne: 2.79″
- OSR near Normangee: 2.21″
- OSR near Easterly: 5.06″
- Madisonville: 0.30″
- Centerville: 1.25″
- Crockett: 2.52″
- Kenard: 0.96″
- Montgomery: 0.04″
