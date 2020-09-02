Midweek downpours: Where rainfall totals stand

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Overnight rain and storms across Milam, Robertson, Leon, and Houston Counties dropped a few inches of rain as showers trained, or swept across the same area repeatedly, owing to localized higher rainfall totals across this region than in other parts of the Brazos Valley.

This prompted the Flash Flood Watch for Milam County which remains in place until 7AM Thursday as additional rainfall is expected through the end of the week.

Below are both official recording station rainfall totals along with those submitted by Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley:

CR 258, Milam County: 4.50″

Franklin: 6.00″

Camp Creek: 6.00″

Bremond: 6.50″

Flynn: 4.60″

Jewett: 4.50″

Leona: 3.59″

Wixon Valley: 0.20″

Gause: 3.27″

Kurten: 0.60″

Jewett: 3.00″

Easterwood Airport: 0.04″

Coulter Field: 0.01″

Lake Somerville: 0.03″

Dime Box: 0.04″

Giddings: 0.19″

Snook: 0.09″

Caldwell: 0.05″

Thorndale: 2.23″

Cameron: 4.04″

Hearne: 2.79″

OSR near Normangee: 2.21″

OSR near Easterly: 5.06″

Madisonville: 0.30″

Centerville: 1.25″

Crockett: 2.52″

Kenard: 0.96″

Montgomery: 0.04″

As of 1pm, a SHARP cutoff remains between where rain has drastically fallen since midnight & everyone else.



2" to 5"+ estimated by PinPoint radar across Milam, Robertson, Leon, & North Houston Counties. 1/2" or less just south of OSR. Drops to nothing elsewhere pic.twitter.com/lf0xIbeeyf — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) September 2, 2020

Weather Watcher Rainfall reports continue to show the wide spread in numbers from our northern counties to the Central Brazos Valley.



Some folks registered over 6" of rainfall today.#bcswx #txwx pic.twitter.com/TlNlYFrgqq — Erika Paige (@KBTXErika) September 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.