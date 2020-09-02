Advertisement

Miss. Flag Commission chooses design for November vote

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Flag Commission made its choice for a new state flag.

The flag commission voted 8-1 to choose the New Magnolia flag over the Great River flag.

The commission also approved a change to rename the flag to the “In God We Trust” flag.

In November, voters will ultimately decide to either accept or reject the flag commission’s choice.

The flag displays a large Magnolia, Mississippi’s state flower.

Ackerman, Mississippi, native and resident Rocky Vaughan is a graphic designer who first started dreaming up a new flag design seven years ago.

“I didn’t want to overthink this thing. I didn’t want to overthink it all,” Vaughn said. I didn’t want to do homework. I didn’t want to spend nights in the library. I didn’t want to do anything. I don’t need help or research to symbolize the Magnolia State. It’s already there, right?”

The Great River Flag comes in second place from the poll.

The designer of this flag says he pulled his inspiration from the Mississippi Territorial Seal that was made in 1798. He says the red vertical lines represent the three nations that occupied the Mississippi Territory: Spain, France, and Great Britain.

The Mississippi River is also featured along the top of the shield-like design.

