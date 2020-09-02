Mixed Bag Wednesday: Scattered storms and a bit cooler weather

Rain and thunderstorms marched into our northern counties, easily dropping a couple inches for most north of OSR. At the very least, the outflow from these storms cut into B/CS, allowing us to dip into the 70s for the first time this week. Another round or two of showers and storms are possible on the morning drive, but that should remain isolated for now.

If you are waiting on rain Wednesday, plan on a hot day with highs in the 90s, heat index values between 100° and 103°, and a decent breeze gusting to 20-25. If you are lucky enough to catch rain or at least get close enough to some for the gust front to come through, temperatures have the chance to hold to the upper 70s and low 80s through a better part of the day. Spotty rain and a few rumbles are possible again Wednesday night and Thursday. A weak front Friday will bring another chance for scattered rain and highs only in the mid-to-upper 80s under a cloudier sky.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain, mainly north. High: 90. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. High: 93. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.