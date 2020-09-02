Advertisement

New Orleans arson suspect arrested in Huntsville

The 25-year-old woman is accused of setting fire to an apartment were more than two dozen people were living
Courtesy: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KBTX) - A woman wanted on arson charges out of New Orleans was located and arrested Tuesday afternoon in Huntsville, Texas.

The New Orleans Fire Department says Jazzlyn K. Major, 25, set fire to an apartment building Tuesday night where more than two dozen residents were displaced.

Major is facing 26 counts of Aggravated Arson.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

