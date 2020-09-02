New Orleans arson suspect arrested in Huntsville
The 25-year-old woman is accused of setting fire to an apartment were more than two dozen people were living
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KBTX) - A woman wanted on arson charges out of New Orleans was located and arrested Tuesday afternoon in Huntsville, Texas.
The New Orleans Fire Department says Jazzlyn K. Major, 25, set fire to an apartment building Tuesday night where more than two dozen residents were displaced.
Proud of this partnership with @NOLAFireDept and @ATFNewOrleans. A big thanks also to @HuntsvilleTXPD, @TexasDPS1 and @TexasOIG for assisting with taking this suspect into custody for our warrant. pic.twitter.com/O6BQceZHvr— Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (@LAFIREMARSHAL) September 1, 2020
Major is facing 26 counts of Aggravated Arson.
