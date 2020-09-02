Advertisement

Power out at several Huntsville schools

By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville ISD officials say that several of their campuses do not have power or internet as of Wednesday morning.

The district says Gibbs Pre-K, Huntsville Elementary, Scott Johnson Elementary, Huntsville Intermediate, and the transportation facility are all without power. The main number for each location has been routed to 936-435-6900.

According to school officials, the outage is because of a cut line with Suddenlink. HISD says the company is working to repair it as quickly as possible.

