Scattered, selective rain in store again tonight & Thursday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Wednesday brought a SHARP cut off between who soaked up rain through the day Wednesday and those that managed a few drops at best. With rain falling overnight and through a better part of the day, Milam, Robertson, Leon, and Houston Counties have collected anywhere from 2″ to 6″ of rain since midnight. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Milam County until 7am Thursday. Cannot and will not rule out another round of scattered rain and rumbles trying to come together this evening. Most likely window falls between 8pm and 3am -- with the highest potential located (you guessed it) across the Northern Brazos Valley. Thursday will give it another go. Generally, cloudy skies may give way to scattered rain and non-severe thunderstorms anytime between midday and early evening. Main concern would be heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding in low-lying areas, specifically for those north of OSR.

After a chance for more scattered, passing rain Friday afternoon the weekend forecast begins to dry up a bit. Isolated rain at best Saturday - Labor Day Monday as highs return to the mid 90s. Still tracking the potential for an unseasonably strong cold front to reach the Brazos Valley by late Tuesday. If that front truly can sweep through, there are some signals that suggest this cool be a historic cool for our area at this time of the year. Don’t pull out the sweaters and pumpkin spiced things just yet. There is a MAJOR disagreement between long-range forecast data. For now, our forecast reflects below-average temperatures Wednesday - next weekend, but splits the difference between two highly conflicting outlooks, until we can get a better agreement.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 89. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. High: 91. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

