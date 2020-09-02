Sexual assault reported on Texas A&M campus, A&M police investigating

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A sexual assault that occurred around midnight on Sept. 2 was reported to the Texas A&M University Police Department on Tuesday.

The survivor reported that she was walking near Moses Hall when the suspect, a stranger to her, grabbed her and forced her into a four-door black SUV, where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is currently unknown, according to Texas A&M PD.

The case is now under the Criminal Investigation Division and anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

