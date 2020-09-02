Spend the weekend checking out the BCS Parade of Homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you are interested in buying a home, experts say now is the time to do it, and one way you can check out local homes or learn about current trends is through the 2020 BCS Parade of Homes.

Jim Gaines, chief economist for the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University says, there are several reasons why now is the time to buy a home.

“Interest rates are low, mortgage lenders are generally approving loans easily, and future prices will be higher,” said Gains.

Across the state, home sales have been trending positively.

In fact, according to the Texas A&M Real Estate Center, the Texas housing market has seen a surge over the summer and even broke a record in July with the Texas Multiple Listing Services having 35,000 closed listings.

Here locally, you can check out what some of the B/CS area housing market has to offer with the BCS Parade of Homes.

This year 39 homes in 18 subdivisions across Bryan, College Station, and Navasota are included in this year’s Parade of Homes. The homes included range in price and size.

Even if you aren’t in the market to purchase a home, it’s a great way to seek inspiration for things you can do inside your current home or see the latest trends.

“It just gives you a great idea of things you can do to incorporate into your dream home or maybe renovate your existing home, just a lot of different things you can find to make your home environment more comfortable,” said Rose Selman, Executive Officer of the Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association. “It gives you the opportunity to meet with builders, so you can get an idea of who you would like to work with.”

The second weekend of the BCS Parade of Homes is on Sept. 4, 5, and 6. Individuals can visit homes starting on Friday from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and on Sunday Noon to 6:00 p.m. The event is free to attend.

“We’ve expanded it,” said Dennis McMillin, BCS Parade of Homes Co-Chair. “We’ve never done it before over a weekday, so and we have expanded our two weekends during the fall to encompass Friday afternoons.”

Click here to view the list of the Parade of Homes and Map.

For more details on the Parade of Homes, you can download their mobile app from your smartphone’s app store or visit their new website.

