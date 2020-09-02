Spherion staffing company hosts job fair for FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies jobs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you are looking for some new job options, a local bio-technology company is hiring for their new venture. Last month we reported on FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is building a gene therapy center in Bryan. They are also working on mass producing a vaccine for COVID-19.

More than 100 positions including entry level ones need to be filled.

Driving in or walking up, B/CS job seekers made their way through the Spherion parking lot throughout the day Wednesday.

“It’s awesome. I don’t know much about the company yet so I will look into them more,” said Sarah Degange of College Station. She saw the signs for the job fair on Texas Avenue and stopped by to find out about the opportunities for herself and her boyfriend.

”Most places aren’t hiring right now... I think that’s really cool that they can offer people entry level positions in something that seems so specific that you have to have, would have to have specific qualifications,” said Degange.

Spherion is helping fill more than 100 jobs for FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. The company is expanding with hopes to mass produce a COVID-19 vaccine.

We talked to several people at the job fair who have lost jobs because of the pandemic including an engineer who was working in the oil fields.

”We’ve talked to a lot of people. In fact the gentleman I was just speaking with laid off for coronavirus and you know looking for career change opportunities, huge growing industry,” said Katherine Kleemann, Spherion Franchise Owner.

“We’re hiring their entry level positions what they called their level one and level two positions in manufacturing and quality control and warehouse,” said Kleemann.

”If you’re able to contribute to that, like this is a pandemic affecting the entire world, developing a vaccine is very important,” said Chris Bayne, a Texas A&M Student is job hunting hoping to land work as he finishes school.

”It’s something a little more specific that you can put on your resume that is actually really beneficial to a lot of people,” said Degange.

Those jobs range in pay based on experience. A high school diploma is required for the entry level positions.

We have more details on the positions here.

You can also visit Spherion at their offices at 4101 S Texas Ave B, Bryan, TX 77802 or call them at: 979-846-7833.

