Texas A&M President Michael K. Young to retire in May

(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M University source has confirmed to KBTX that Michael K. Young, president of Texas A&M since 2015, will retire on May 31 after the 2020-2021 school year.

Young will reportedly stay on at the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service as the director of the school’s Institute for Religious Liberties and International Affairs.

In April 2019, Young’s five-year contract was not renewed. Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp wrote in a letter obtained by the Texas Tribune through open records requests that this was not a reflection of Young’s performance as president, but a way for the system to “bring your employment status into line with our other university presidents, none of whom has an employment agreement.”

A letter to faculty and staff is expected Wednesday morning announcing the decision.

