Three Kats earn preseason all-America honors

CHICAGO – Despite Sam Houston football still unsure of when its upcoming season will begin, STATS FCS moved forward with its preseason all-America team on Wednesday with three Bearkats earning honors. Defensive lineman Trace Mascorro and punter Matt McRobert were each named to the preseason all-America first team, while offensive lineman Colby Thomas earned a third-team nod.

The Bearkats, along with Central Arkansas, Nicholls and Southeastern Louisiana were the only four Southland Conference teams to land players on the preseason all-America teams.

Last year’s Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year, Mascorro was named a preseason all-Southland Conference first team choice earlier this summer and is coming off a standout season in his first year with the Kats following his transfer from UTEP.

A Refugio native, Mascorro started all 12 games on the interior of the Bearkat defensive line in 2019 and finished with 41 tackles and 15.5 TFLS. He also added 5.0 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles, picking up at least one TFL in nine of his 12 games played.

For McRobert, the honor adds to his growing list of accolades. The Australia native was recently named to the Ray Guy Award watch list for the upcoming season after being a finalist for the award last year. A preseason all-Southland Conference first pick, McRobert earned second team all-America honors from STATS FCS a year ago. He averaged an SLC-best 44.3 yards per punt and had a long of 74 yards in the season finale vs HBU, tying his own school record set in 2018.

Meanwhile, senior offensive lineman Colby Thomas was named to the preseason all-America third team after earning multiple preseason first team all-Southland Conference honors for the upcoming year. The Manvel alumni, Thomas started all 12 games on the Bearkat offensive line, seeing time at both guard and center as a junior. He was named an all-SLC first team choice after being the only underclassman on a Bearkat offensive line that was able to start the same five linemen for each of the first 10 games of the season.