Advertisement

Three Kats earn preseason all-America honors

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston State Football(KBTX)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO – Despite Sam Houston football still unsure of when its upcoming season will begin, STATS FCS moved forward with its preseason all-America team on Wednesday with three Bearkats earning honors. Defensive lineman Trace Mascorro and punter Matt McRobert were each named to the preseason all-America first team, while offensive lineman Colby Thomas earned a third-team nod. 

The Bearkats, along with Central Arkansas, Nicholls and Southeastern Louisiana were the only four Southland Conference teams to land players on the preseason all-America teams. 

Last year’s Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year, Mascorro was named a preseason all-Southland Conference first team choice earlier this summer and is coming off a standout season in his first year with the Kats following his transfer from UTEP. 

A Refugio native, Mascorro started all 12 games on the interior of the Bearkat defensive line in 2019 and finished with 41 tackles and 15.5 TFLS. He also added 5.0 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles, picking up at least one TFL in nine of his 12 games played. 

For McRobert, the honor adds to his growing list of accolades. The Australia native was recently named to the Ray Guy Award watch list for the upcoming season after being a finalist for the award last year. A preseason all-Southland Conference first pick, McRobert earned second team all-America honors from STATS FCS a year ago. He averaged an SLC-best 44.3 yards per punt and had a long of 74 yards in the season finale vs HBU, tying his own school record set in 2018. 

Meanwhile, senior offensive lineman Colby Thomas was named to the preseason all-America third team after earning multiple preseason first team all-Southland Conference honors for the upcoming year. The Manvel alumni, Thomas started all 12 games on the Bearkat offensive line, seeing time at both guard and center as a junior. He was named an all-SLC first team choice after being the only underclassman on a Bearkat offensive line that was able to start the same five linemen for each of the first 10 games of the season.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M football game times released

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Allen Academy Rams

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Rams were 11-2 in 2019, their best season since winning the TCAL state championship with a 13-0 record in 2014.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Huntsville Hornets

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

Men’s and women’s golf teams to open 2020 fall season on national television

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brad Marquardt / A&M Athletic Communications
The Texas A&M men’s and women’s golf teams will tee off the 2020 fall season in front of a national television audience at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods. The three-day, 54-hole event will be held Oct. 5-7 at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Latest News

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Huntsville Hornets

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By David Campbell / Friday Football Fever Magazine and Tyler Shaw
Once again, the Hornets’ defensive front will be formidable, led by the play of Ed Bobino, who had 32 tackles and 5 sacks. He’ll be joined by DE Sebastian Patterson in that group. Cody McLerran returns in the secondary.

Sports

Selected SEC on CBS football games announced

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Southeastern Conference
The SEC on Tuesday announced a selected number of football games to be televised by CBS during the 2020 college football season.

Sports

SEC reveals football games slated for ESPN platforms

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Southeastern Conference
The SEC on Tuesday announced the start times and networks that will televise its games the first two weeks of the 2020 SEC football season, and other selected games later in the fall, on ESPN Networks, including the SEC Network.

Sports

Texas A&M-Alabama Game Time Released

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT
No. 13 Texas A&M Football is set to take center stage on the national CBS broadcast at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 against No. 3 Alabama, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday morning.

Sports

Texas A&M-Vanderbilt Game Time Released

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
No. 13 Texas A&M Football is set to open the historic 2020 season at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 against Vanderbilt on the SEC Network-Alternate, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday morning.

Sports

Texas A&M football game times released

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Start the count down Aggies, football season is fast approaching.