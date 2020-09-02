Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Branch Elementary “Woot Woot” cart

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Going back to school this year looked a lot different.

It demanded hard work and dedication from our awesome local teachers to make it work safely and socially distant.

So the faculty at Branch Elementary in Bryan ISD came up with a small way to say thank you to all the hard-working staffers.

They’re calling it the “Woot Woot” cart and it’s filled with candy, sodas, chips, and all sorts of goodies.

They’re taking it all over the building and surprising the staff with small tokens of appreciation.

