103 new COVID-19 cases, 724 active cases reports Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 103 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 724 active cases and 9 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 56 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

No patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 4,195 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

95 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 432 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 139 active probably cases and there have been 293 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,975. There have been 49,273 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 81 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 73 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 402

77802: 397

77803: 1,272

77807: 283

77808: 211

77840: 1,188

77845: 1,111

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 101

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 221 419 Brazos 724 4,975 Burleson 40 293 Grimes 70 995 Houston 26 383 Lee 19 196 Leon 36 201 Madison 14 694 Milam 27 445 Montgomery 1,217 8,904 Robertson 29 270 San Jacinto 4 202 Trinity 4 179 Walker 1,107 3,804 Waller 149 682 Washington 43 573

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 474 staffed hospital beds with 139 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 60 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 22 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 221 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 419 total cases and 191 recovered cases and six deaths.

Burleson County currently has 40 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 293 total cases, and 246 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 70 active cases. There have been 995 total cases, 886 recoveries and 30 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 383 total cases of COVID-19. There are 25 active cases and 183 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 170 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 19 active cases. The county has a total of 196 cases, with 163 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 36 active cases. The county has 201 total cases, with 151 recoveries and five deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 14 active cases. The county has a total of 694 cases with 671 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 27 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 445 total cases and 418 recovered cases. There are currently seven patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,217 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 8,904 total cases and 6,161 recovered cases. There are currently 21 people hospitalized, and there have been 117 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 29 active COVID-19 cases, with 270 total cases. Currently, 238 patients have recovered and there has been three reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 18

77856 - 5

77837 - 5

76629 - 2

San Jacinto County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 202 cases with 190 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 179 total cases with 168 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 3,804 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,107 cases are active in the community and 631 are recovered community cases. 2,066 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 149 active cases of COVID-19. There are 682 total cases and 533 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 43 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 573 total cases with 477 recoveries and 45 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 23 new cases on Aug. 31.

Currently, the university has reported 747 positive cases, 11.4 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on August 23, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 86,710 active cases and 522,087 recoveries. There have been 621,667 total cases reported and 5,068,862 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 12,870 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 107,490 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 2 at 4:00 p.m.

