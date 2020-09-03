A few more rounds of showers and storms possible for the Brazos Valley

Thursday afternoon has brought additional pockets of showers and storms to the Brazos Valley. Even for those that haven’t been able to tap into as much rainfall, the added cloud cover has helped keep temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s across the area. As we head into the evening and overnight hours of Thursday, a few more showers and storms (~30%) can’t be ruled out pre-sunrise Friday.

Friday’s forecast looks to contain another decent chance at tapping into more rain activity across the Brazos Valley. Daytime heating combined with plenty of moisture will lend to more tropical downpours to wrap up the week with a few rumbles of thunder. With it being the start of the Labor Day Weekend and First Friday events, it’s best to keep the rain gear and the PinPoint App close as we kick start the holiday weekend. A few more showers and storms look possible again Saturday afternoon before the pattern starts to quiet down for the second half of the weekend and temperatures make a return to the mid 90s. From there, there are still a few questions surrounding the next cold front expected, but we’ll stay with the middle of the road until the guidance and timing becomes a bit clearer.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. High: 92. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 74. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 94. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

