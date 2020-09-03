Advertisement

Big boat parade to show support for Trump is planned for Saturday at Lake Somerville

More than 100 boats have already signed up for the event.
Event flyer shared on Facebook
Event flyer shared on Facebook
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Boat parades that show support for President Donald Trump have become a big draw this election year and there’s one planned this weekend here in the Brazos Valley.

On Saturday, September 5, more than 100 boats are expected to participate in a parade on Lake Somerville.

Click here to be directed to the event’s Facebook page for more information.

The event is expected to begin around noon. Spectators are encouraged to line up on the beach area and bring flags.

Organizers are urging participants to decorate boats in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as the boat can handle. Those in the parade are told to meet at 11:30 a.m. in the southeast part of the lake in front of the overlook and marina.

Weather alert: There is a chance for scattered showers on Saturday. The high is expected to be 94 degrees and winds should be calm. Be sure to stay weather aware by downloading the free KBTX Weather app on your phone’s app store.

