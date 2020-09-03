Big boat parade to show support for Trump is planned for Saturday at Lake Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Boat parades that show support for President Donald Trump have become a big draw this election year and there’s one planned this weekend here in the Brazos Valley.

On Saturday, September 5, more than 100 boats are expected to participate in a parade on Lake Somerville.

The event is expected to begin around noon. Spectators are encouraged to line up on the beach area and bring flags.

Organizers are urging participants to decorate boats in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as the boat can handle. Those in the parade are told to meet at 11:30 a.m. in the southeast part of the lake in front of the overlook and marina.

Weather alert: There is a chance for scattered showers on Saturday. The high is expected to be 94 degrees and winds should be calm. Be sure to stay weather aware by downloading the free KBTX Weather app on your phone’s app store.

