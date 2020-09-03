Blinn College officials not planning to publicly share COVID-19 case numbers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College officials say they are not planning on publicly sharing information about COVID-19 cases on campus.

Texas A&M opted to create a COVID-19 dashboard, accessible online, to update information about cases on campus involving students, staff and faculty. Local public school districts are also preparing to begin reporting their cases to the state.

Blinn officials say they use an app called Campus Clear. Students and faculty are required to answer questions about symptoms and possible exposures every single day.

Blinn student Avery McKinstry says that Wednesday morning when she answered her questionnaire, she soon got a phone call saying she needed to go get tested and quarantine until she got her results.

“If we check a box on if we have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or has symptoms or something like, if we have tested positive in the last 14 days or anything surrounding COVID-19 basically, we are not cleared to go to class,” said McKinstry.

Blinn official Richard Bray tells KBTX that students will input their test results into the same app where they report daily symptoms.

That information from students, however, is not being shared with the public. Bray says they are relying on the Brazos County Health District to send out the numbers. The Brazos County Health District says it does not separately report Blinn or A&M cases.

The health district says they do receive the information about the positive cases in students and faculty from the health provider that runs the test.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.