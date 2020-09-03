Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley - Caldwell Unit reopens in larger space

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley Caldwell Unit reopened its doors Monday for the first time since mid-March when they had to shut down because of the pandemic.

The unit’s director, Taylor Lobb, said volunteers took advantage of the time apart by making the facility better for the kids’ return.

The facility, located within Caldwell Middle School, is now more than double its previous size with the addition of several new rooms. The facility has a new game room, programs room, art room, and bathrooms.

“We were behind the scenes working on how we could update and open more rooms for the kids to be a part of and get donations to fill those rooms. [The art room] now has paint and it has supplies and the basement now has lots of new games and areas for kids to play,” said Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley advisory council member and volunteer, Marsha Kocurek.

While the facility is now bigger and better for its members, Lobb said it is also a more safe environment. Masks are required to be worn at all times, and students are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing.

The Caldwell Unit has already reached its capacity of 30 members, but they told KBTX they are ready and excited to take in more once the governor allows them to expand capacity to 50%.

Donations can be mailed to: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley - Caldwell Unit, P.O Box 534, Caldwell, TX 77836

